Mafco officially complaint to Sulom over Bullets dubious penalty, biased referee

Salima based military side Mafco FC has officially lodged a complaint to Super League of Malawi (Sulom) following some controversial refereeing decisions in their Super League game against title contenders Nyasa Big Bullets last Sunday at the Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa-Nkhotakota.

In a statement dated 4th December, 2017, signed by Club General Secretary Jimmy Chisenga and seen by Nyasa Times, Mafco has asked Sulom to nullify the results an automatic indication that it be replayed.

A win for Mafco could have significantly aided them into the top four as they could have overtaken Civil Sporting Club with a single point.

Civil Sporting are on position three and have 45 points.

In the letter, Mafco claim that during their game against Bullets, they were denied two clear penalties when they had their striker Martin Masoatheka brought down in the penalty box and thereafter a deliberate handball by a Bullets player in the box but the the referee Esther Zimba on both occassion just waved play on.

Apparently, the refere went on to award Bullets a penalty few minutes later when a Mafco defender neatly cleared the ball but Bullets striker ‘dived’ in the box.

The letter also claimed that the referees assigned to handle the match never attended the technical meeting before the game a development that raises suspicion on Mafco side.

“As Mafco we are not satisfied with the result and ask your good office if the results be nullified and investigate the matter” reads the letter addressed to Sulom General Secretary and Copied to its Legal Service Committee and National Referees Association of Malawi.

Bullets won the match 2-1.

Their winning goal was scored through the controversial penalty by veteran midfielder Fischer Kondowe.

Bullets are the hottest title contenders as they seat second on the log standings with 61 points just one behind leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

