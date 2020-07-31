Magalasi, ‘Cash Madam’ to spend weekend in jail

July 31, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Regulatory Authority (Mera) chief executive officer Collins Magalasi and his business partner Dorothy Shonga are to spend the weekend in police cell following the closure of courts in Lilongwe for disinfection over Covid-19.

Magalasi, Mera officials and Shonga at the court

Magalasi, Shonga and two staff members at Mera are answering charges bordering on theft and defrauding Mera.

The Lilongwe resident magistrate’s court was Friday expected to rule on bail application for the four.

However, the courts in Lilongwe have been sealed  as health officers were disinfecting the premises after one of the suspects in the infamous cashgate case  involving former director of Budget Paul Mphwiyo tested positive.

Court officials who were in direct contact with the unnamed suspect are in self isolation for two weeks.

Tusekele Mwanyongo
Guest
Tusekele Mwanyongo

Nyekhweeeeeee!

2 hours ago
