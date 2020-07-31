Magalasi, ‘Cash Madam’ to spend weekend in jail

Malawi Regulatory Authority (Mera) chief executive officer Collins Magalasi and his business partner Dorothy Shonga are to spend the weekend in police cell following the closure of courts in Lilongwe for disinfection over Covid-19.

Magalasi, Shonga and two staff members at Mera are answering charges bordering on theft and defrauding Mera.

The Lilongwe resident magistrate’s court was Friday expected to rule on bail application for the four.

However, the courts in Lilongwe have been sealed as health officers were disinfecting the premises after one of the suspects in the infamous cashgate case involving former director of Budget Paul Mphwiyo tested positive.

Court officials who were in direct contact with the unnamed suspect are in self isolation for two weeks.

