Major hospital runs without mortuary

A major hospital in Chikwawa is running without a mortuary for two years now.

Authorities at Catholic run St. Montfort Hospital of Chikwawa Diocese have since asked for financial assistance to fix the problem with the mortuary.

The current mortuary was damaged two years ago rendering the facility with no place to keep dead bodies.

Director of Social Services for Chikwawa Diocese Mathews Semba said the situation is worrisome as the hospital, which serves a population of about 180 people, has no functional mortuary to keep and take care of the dead and this forces personnel to dispatch bodies back to their villages soon after the death occurs.

