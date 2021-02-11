Malawi civil servants on interdiction should get pay– Attorney General

Attorney General (AG) Chikosa Silungwe has said interdiction without pay is illegal and has given his expert legal opinion to government to reintroduce pay for civil servants who were interdicted without pay.

Silungwe’s legal opinion is contained in an internal memo seen by Nyasa Times order he reportedly receiving complaints from several civil servants.

“My office has received communication from various law firms representing public officers who are on interdiction without pay. The communication relates to reinstatement of those officers to Government’s payroll.

“ Regardless of the circumstances that led to the interdiction of the officers, interdiction without pay is illegal,” reads Silungwe’s letter to the Secretary for the Department of Human Resources Management and Development.

The letter is dated February 4, 2021 with reference No. MJCA/AG/031 and a copy is sent to Accountant General.

“My office issued an opinion dated 12 August, 2020 on this matter. I have also written your two offices regarding this matter. My letter is dated 12 January, 2021,” said Silungwe.

