Malawi commemorates Universal Health Coverage with calls for actions

Malawi Government under the leadership of President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has said it is set to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in line with World Health Organisations guidelines.

Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daud said this in Lilongwe during the commemoration of Universal Health Coverage day.

Daud said the attainment of Universal Health Coverage remains a key priority for the ministry as envisioned in the Health Sector Strategic Plan III.

She said Universal Health Coverage is at the heart of the Ministry of Health.

“Let me emphasize that the strategic goal of the Health Sector Strategic III Plan resonates well with the UHC ambitions which is to improve the health status of all Malawians, increase client satisfaction, and ensure that no one faces financial hardship as we access health care, ” said Daud.

Daud said Government, continues to make investments in health infrastructure and medical equipment in health facilities.

“Government continues to invest in the diagnostic capacity of the health system. We recently procured 21 Digital X-ray machines which will assist in strengthening diagnostic services for essential health services. The government has also installed medical oxygen-generating plants in hospitals to ensure the availability of the oxygen gas that is pivotal in the management of critical cases of respiratory diseases,” she said.

UHC chairperson George Jobe said Universal health coverage (UHC) means that all people have access to the full range of quality health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship.

He said this covers the full continuum of essential health services, from health promotion to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care across the life course.

“The delivery of these services requires health and care workers with an optimal skills mix at all levels of the health system, who are equitably distributed, adequately supported which Malawi we are yet to achieve,” Jobe said calling on Parliament to allocate more funding to health sector.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!