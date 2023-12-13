WOCACA challenges Malawi Government, partners to strengthen health systems, improve infrastructure

Women’s Coalition Against Cancer (WOCACA) has challenged authorities at the Capital Hill, Lilongwe, and its development partners to allocate adequate resources in the health sector in order to improve the quality of care clients receive in public health facilities.

WOCACA Executive Director Maud Mwakasungula emphasized that it is high times Malawians strated accessing quality healthcare services without the fear of financial pain.

Mwakasungula made the sentiments in a statement issued in commemoration of this year’s Universal Health Coverage. The statement was titled: “Advocating for Universal Health Coverage: For Health Equity”

Mwakasungula reaffirmed her organization’s commitment to the idea that health is a human right, not a privilege.

“UHC means that every person, in every corner of the world, should have access to quality healthcare services without the fear of financial ruin. As advocates for health, we understand that UHC is not just a goal; it’s a moral imperative. It’s about ensuring that vulnerable communities, including women, girls, the elderly, and marginalized populations, have equal access to the care they need. It’s about leaving no one behind,” reads part of the statement.

She called upon the stakeholders in the health sectors to work together to strengthen health systems, improve healthcare infrastructure, and promote equitable access to healthcare services.

She stressed that this is the only way the stakeholders can make a difference in the sector.

“By doing so, we can make significant progress towards achieving UHC and creating a healthier, more just world for all. And on this day, let us redouble our efforts to advocate for policies and investments that prioritize health for everyone, everywhere. Together, we can make Universal Health Coverage a reality and contribute to a brighter, healthier future for all,” concluded Mwakasungula.

WOCACA is a registered cancer organization founded by women and girls who have been directly or indirectly affected by cancer. The organization is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of rural women and girls, ensuring that they have the support, and knowledge necessary to prevent, detect, and manage cancers and other non -communicable diseases effectively.

