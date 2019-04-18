Malawi Electoral Commission cautions media on opinion polls

April 18, 2019 George Banda-MEC 2 Comments

Malawi Electoral  Commission(MEC) has urged the country’s media to be watchful when reporting opinion polls to avoid voter aparthy during the  May 21 2019 watershed elections.

Kunje: Avoid creating voter apathy

Coax: Stressing a point

MEC Commissioner Linda Kunje made the  remarks when she officially opened a 3-day elections reporting training for  community  journalists in Lilongwe.

Commissioner Kunje observed that some dubious opinion polls  are  aimed at tarnishing the credibility of  elections a development  she described as unfortunate.

“It is very critical as we are doing the counting down to the polling day but despite journalists signing the media code of conduct,there’s been a lot of misleading opinion polls conducted and reported by the country’s  media,” said Kunje.

Commissioner Kunje said a lot of efforts and resources have already been spent towards the elections hence the need for the media to be  professional when discharging their duties.

“Times like these many pollsters come to light with some questionable opinion polls with dubious  statistics, as professionals you should thrive to question them on their  sample size and who commissioned the opinion polls, “added Kunje.

Kunje, who is also chairperson of  the finance committee of MEC,  also cautioned political party leaders to be watchful when posting  various  messages on social media.

United  Nations Development Programme(UNDP) Technical Advisor Richard Cox,said incorrect usage of social  media can lead to destructive and harmful impact on the polls.

He therefore urged the media to desist from posting unverified  information regarding  the May 21 tripartite elections.

gringo
Guest
gringo

oasti mwaona kuti olamula akuluza

26 minutes ago
nyalugwe
Guest
nyalugwe

UDF winning

49 minutes ago

