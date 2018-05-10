Malawi ex-VP Kachali’s Freedom Party repositions for 2019 polls

Freedom Party, of former vice President Khumbo Kachali has noted that Malawi will not develop because many injustices litter the country’s path to attain development for its people.

“Justice is the key to development of any country. If there is justice in the country, definitely we couldn’t talk about cash gate (plunder of public resources), mismanagement of public funds, corruption and crime,” the Party’s Secretary General Steve Njoyuyalema told Nyasa Times in an interview.

For instance, Njoyuyalema cited the many cases that have gathered dust such as the Bakili Muluzi corruption case, numerous cash gate cases, the Robert Chasowa murder and the murder of an ACB official Issa Njaunju among others.

In 2015, bureau’s director of corporate services, Issa Njaunju, was murdered and had his car torched. His body was then dumped next to the presidential villas in Lilongwe’s area 44.

Investigations into his death have stalled, and no one has yet been held accountable.

He said the Freedom Party once elected into government under its President Khumbo Kachali will ensure that just prevails and that culprits take responsibility.

“I am very proud that my President did not involve himself in any case of misconduct while in the government and even when he was in the private sector. The same in politics from constituency to national level,” Njoyuyalema said.

He added that the party will bring total change in Malawi’s politics based on three pillars namely Justice, Unity and Freedom.

“Malawi lacks insightful leadership that can move things for the better. We need an overhaul,” he said

