Malawi female boxer Ellen Simwaka eyeing for WBF international title

South African based Malawian female boxer, Ellen Simwaka, will be exchanging punches with a South African indigenous boxer, Simangele Hadebe in a vacant WBF belt on June 30, 2018.

A resident of Eden Vale in Johannesburg, Simwaka said it is time for her to be on the world map as she eyes for the belt to come home.

“What people should know is that any boxer doesn’t go in the ring to lose but everybody goes for a win it just happens that some are knocked out earlier than expected, this is what boxing is all about. So for me in my career I haven’t met a simple boxer everybody I meet is hard on punches so this gives me courage that this WBF belt is coming to Malawi,” Simwaka said.

The two boxers met before in the month of May where they shared points rendering the ABU title belt vacant.

The fight which will be fought in South Africa at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg has been described as “Rocky’s gym vs. Zulu gym 3rd time grudge.

Simwaka said although she is meeting the opponent for the second time, it will be tough as she will not give her a chance.

“She is also a good boxer I have met her before and she gave me a good fight and I hope this time around it will be special too. I am in camp right now preparing for the this big fight as it will also add some spices to my boxing record so I am on it and fit for the whole ten round bout come June30. I urge all Malawians to support me as I aim to bring the belt home,” Simwaka said.

