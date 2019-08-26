Malawi government to intensify civil servants performance appraisals

Government says it will intensify public servants performance appraisal so that the system better serves Malawians.

Secretary for Human Resource Management and Development, Hiralio Chimota made the remarks Friday during the 2019 Africa Public Service Day Commemorations held at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe under the theme ‘The Intersection of Youth Empowerment and Migration: Entrenching a culture of Good Governance, ICT and Innovation for inclusive Service Delivery’.

He said the main core objective of public servants should be to improve the quality lives of the majority of Malawians which can only be achieved if public servants remain faithful to the nation’s development agenda as fostered by President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika who is also minister responsible for public service in Malawi.

“In this regard, I would like to call upon all public servants to be dedicated to their work and always try to be result oriented.

“We will strengthen performance assessment for all public servants. Let me call upon my fellow controlling officers and heads of department and agencies to intensify staff and institutional performance appraisals by using all available tools including organizational performance agreements,” urged Chimota.

He said it is an open secret that public servants work under various stresses arising from various aspects amongst which are inadequacies of our resource base arising from the high demand of goods and services from the public.

Despite that, he said public servants should still strive to perform their duties with diligence in order to deliver efficient public services in the country and help grow the economy.

“We recognize the fact that the private sector is the engine for the economy. However, the public sector compliments the private sector as a driver of the economy through the implementation of government policies and goals,” he said.

Chimota subsequently urged public servants to remain ethical in performing their duties

