Malawi government transfers DC’s: Memory Kaleso moved to Capital Hill

There has been a shake-up in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development following immediate transfers of 10 district commissioners (DCs).

According to signed by secretary for Local Government and Rural Development Kiswell Dakamau, Chiradzulu district commissioner (DC) Memory Kaleso who faced a revolt by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillors for sticking to fiscal discipline has been moved to ministry headquarters at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

Dakamau said in the letter that “the exigencies of the service necessitate your immediate posting as per MPSRI: 121 to Ministry Headquarters,” reads the letters.

Kaleso, who had taken a bold step to preserve public resources when the conduct of councillors leaves a lot to be desired, has been advised to report for duties at Ministry “with immediate effect.”

The Ministry last August sent Kaleso on a three-month paid forced leave on allegations of spending K170 million from the Other Recurrent Transaction(ORT) without authorisation.

The report on the investigations has not been made to the public.

Kaleso also confirmed that she was aware of the transfer, but she was yet to get communication from headquarters on her position as the letter she received lacked such details.

The Ministry has appointed Malango Botomani as new DC for Chiradzulu district to replace Kaleso.

DC for Mulanje Reinghard Chavula has been posted to Nsanje while Charles Makanga has moved from Lilongwe to Mulanje.

The transfers have also seen Peter Jimusole moving from Luchenza to Likoma; Alex Mdooko moving to Dowa to replace Fannie Msimuko who has moved to Mangochi.

Other DCs who have been moved are James Manyetera who has moved from Dedza to Ntchisi; Rodney Simwaka who has moved from Salima to Nkhata Bay; Charles Mawembe has moved from Likoma to Salima and Sellina Chimphamba has moved to LuchenAa.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development spokesperson Muhlabase Mughogho described the postings as a normal process of managing affairs of councils.

However, several stakeholders, among them the donor funded Kalondolondo Programme, which monitors service delivery in councils, have in the past bemoaned frequent transfers of DCs, arguing that it derails development because the council chiefs have no time to effectively implement programmes.

