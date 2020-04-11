Malawi govt dispenses 4 months’ cash transfers to fight Covid-19

Minister of Population Planning and Social Welfare, Clara Makungwa has assured social cash transfer beneficiaries that government would disburse four months’ money as a way of preventing the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and observing social distance.

She made the pledge on Friday during her visit to Gomani Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Likoswe in Chiradzulu to appreciate how the Council and beneficiaries were complying with prevention measures put in place to avoid the spread of Covid-19 during cash transfers.

“Ordinarily, beneficiaries receive cash for two months, but with the pandemic that has hit the world; government decided to give beneficiaries four months money so that we don’t meet frequently because we don’t know how the situation will be like in some days to come,” Makungwa said.

The Minister added that since the money would be more compared to what they receive for two months, the beneficiaries would be expected to spend prudently.

District Commissioner (DC) for Chiradzulu, Reinghard Chavula said the money would help the beneficiaries to buy enough supplies for their homes as they are encouraged to stay at home to avoid contracting the Coronavirus.

She said the programme has contributed to the improvement of beneficiaries livelihoods as some people would soon graduate from the programme while others have bought livestock, constructed decent houses and sending children to school, among others.

Chavula said the Council was particularly impressed with the saving culture that most beneficiaries have embraced through village savings and loans groups whereby most of them would still be able to support themselves and their families once they graduate from the scheme.

One of the beneficiaries, Egile Moses, 36, from Ntapala Village in Chief Likoswe’s area said the money helps her to buy basic household needs, school uniforms, learning materials and pay school fund for her children.

She said she has constructed a grass thatched house as she plans to buy iron sheets using the same funds.

Moses thanked government for the support saying that before she was enrolled in the programme, she was living a difficult life as finding food was not easy and that sending children to school was not easy.

The beneficiaries have since been advised to save the money to support school going children.

They were taught how Covid-19 is spread and its preventive measures.

The Programme which started in 2017 in all the 10 TAs of the district has 6,529 beneficiaries.

The four months’ pay out is for March to June, 2020.

