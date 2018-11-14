Malawi govt suspends nurse over labour ward selfie

Government has suspended a midwifery nurse over a labour ward selfie which showed her in masked face but exposed a pregnant woman with wide open legs ready to give birth in a labour ward.
Blantyre district health office director of health services Dr. Gift Kawaladzira has confirmed of the suspension of Patricia Mulichi who works at Ndirande Health Centre.
Mulichi came under intense fire on social media platforms on Tuesday for taking the selfie which went viral in social media platforms.
“We have suspended her pending further review by the Nurses and Midwifery Council of Malawi,” said Kawaladzira.
Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango said the ministry is waiting a report on the matter from Blantyre district health office.
The picture drew anger from most of people who feel the government is employing immature and irresponsible people to handle sensitive matters.
Nurses and Midwifery Council of Malawi executive director Isabella Musisi says Mulichi deserves disciplinary action and has since banned entering of mobile phones in labour wards.
“Our clients are looking for respectful maternal services. This will hinder achievement for universal health access in Malawi. Let’s see to it cell phones are not entering our labour wards. This is unacceptable behavior by our profession,” she says.
Some people are asking for her prosecution for taking a picture of a naked woman in a labour ward without her consent.
Mulichi's relation, in a Facebook post, said Mulichihad been betrayed by her former boyfriend who circulated the picture in social media platforms after their relationship went sour.
This woman must be arrested and prosecuted. Instead of attending to a woman she was busy taking a selfie. And a woman in question should sue so that this idiot should learn a lesson.
Betrayed by her boyfriend? How? Good riddance the relationship ended, otherwise we wouldn’t have known this piece of garbage…It is an insult to her mother, her sisters, aunts, female friends and all those that respect mothers for what they go through to give birth to all of us….by the way, why would the hospital authorities allow cellphones in places as delicate and sensitive as the labour ward….apart from using their phones to take pictures, there is a likelihood that much of the time is spent attending to messages and not patients…..ethics thrown to the dogs.
Lets cool it and look at the big picture. This is obviously a mistake on her part due to a lack of clear guidelines from management to begin with on ethical behavior and also her youth and not knowing better. She should be warned and taught how to behave and act more responsibly. Fired? I dont think think so – its management that should take responsibility. Training should be comprehensive to cover ethical behavior, and also other issues such as abuse of power, corruption, sexual harassment, use of media, etc. The country is so short of nurses … ethical and… Read more »
Why take selfies in such places Patricia? Grow up and you’ll survive in that profession, otherwise, you are doomed.
Why was she keeping this picture in the phone? She sow the background of the picture was not good yet she was still using it to send to other people. She could have deleted it. This is really childish
This calls for an immediate dismissal. Is this what you are taught to do? And don’t blame the ex, he was not with you in that ward.
Am a Nurse too working within Blantyre DHO, the defense by Patricia and her relations kuti the picture is being circulated by her boyfriend coz the chibwenzi went sour does not hold water the question is what was the motive behind that pic? So u shld be fired with immediate effect
This is the price you pay when these silly nurses are employed without proper orientation. Put laws that safe guard people everywhere against social network madness. It is totally getting out of control. It seems HR heads in government are in a deep sleep on the job. SO SO DISGUSTING
shame
Achichita bwino chitsiru chimene ichi!!!! How dare she, she is a disgrace to women!!!