Malawi govt suspends nurse over labour ward selfie

Government has suspended a midwifery nurse over a labour ward selfie which showed her in masked face but exposed a pregnant woman with wide open legs ready to give birth in a labour ward.

Blantyre district health office director of health services Dr. Gift Kawaladzira has confirmed of the suspension of Patricia Mulichi who works at Ndirande Health Centre.

Mulichi came under intense fire on social media platforms on Tuesday for taking the selfie which went viral in social media platforms.

“We have suspended her pending further review by the Nurses and Midwifery Council of Malawi,” said Kawaladzira.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango said the ministry is waiting a report on the matter from Blantyre district health office.

The picture drew anger from most of people who feel the government is employing immature and irresponsible people to handle sensitive matters.

Nurses and Midwifery Council of Malawi executive director Isabella Musisi says Mulichi deserves disciplinary action and has since banned entering of mobile phones in labour wards.

“Our clients are looking for respectful maternal services. This will hinder achievement for universal health access in Malawi. Let’s see to it cell phones are not entering our labour wards. This is unacceptable behavior by our profession,” she says.

Some people are asking for her prosecution for taking a picture of a naked woman in a labour ward without her consent.

Mulichi’s relation, in a Facebook post, said Mulichihad been betrayed by her former boyfriend who circulated the picture in social media platforms after their relationship went sour.

