Malawi involved in selling of trafficked Ethiopians: They are sold at $1000 person

Shocking revelations have been made with regards to Ethiopian illegal immigrants who continue to use Malawi as conduit to their far-fetched destinations where they are sold at a whooping $1000 person.

Officials from the Ministry of Homeland Security claims they have busted a holding cell for illegal migrants at Dzaleka Refugee Camp, where victims were being held for ransom.

Minister Ken Zikhale Ng’oma made the revelation today during a press briefing in Lilongwe, where police and immigration officers arrested an Ethiopian citizen Ahmed Muhamed Kondo and his wife Demorah, who were keeping 31 Ethiopian nationals in the high-walled cell with barbed wire.

Ng’oma has further said that the trafficked, mostly Ethiopians, are held up in the cell where they are held until a ransom is paid by relations back in Ethiopia.

The minister has further said that it has been established that the trafficked Ethiopians are normally sold at 1,000 US dollars per person, after paying 200 dollars to be trafficked into the country.

The ministry has reported that Kondo has been in the trafficking business and operated the holding cell for a long time.

He and his wife have been deported immediately.

