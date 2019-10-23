Malawi Law Society tells Mutharika to use executive powers to end political impasse
Malawi Law Society (MLS) has advised President Peter Mutharika to use his executive powers to end the current political impasse.
In a statement, MLS says Mutharika should prioritise to end the impasse in the interest of national unity.
MLS also advises the Head of State not to be moved by regional politics.
The lawyers’ body also advises the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM to react to national events in the interest of the nation not to earn political mileage.
The Malawi Law Society wrote all political parties in the country to settle for peace in the aftermath of the highly disputed May 21 elections.
The law body asked President Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the country’s immediate past vice-president Saulos Chilima now heading UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera to prepare their supporters for both negative and positive outcomes from the case.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
MLS you are compromised, who listens to you anymore?
If indeed the President has those powers then he is abusing them. Why not use them?
Which powers?
Ndikuvomelezana nazo chifukwa even uko ku North komwe akupanga planning ya zionetseroko ati akapwetekeke ndi anthu wamba komwe kuli kuwaphwanyila ufulu wawo
Plz Mr President use the power weapons to end this stupid oppositions
Where were you all this time? Fake lawyers
Burton Mhango, we know who you are and don’t come with your stupid advises into this matter. You are pro DPP and we know you are not talking about this in good faith. Ndiwe CHINDERE CHAKUFIKAPO leave this issue kwa amene their rights have been violated/infringed by your DPP led matchonas.
Fusek MLS everybody knows that pitala mathanyula is on power because of hule Jean ANSAH, We shall not STOP. MLC you have to stop nonsense soon and very soon you will be looking for a job
I also need some buns.
Mwati executive powers heti…
how can this stupid guy end the impasse