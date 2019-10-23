Malawi Law Society tells Mutharika to use executive powers to end political impasse

Malawi Law Society (MLS) has advised President Peter Mutharika to use his executive powers to end the current political impasse.

In a statement, MLS says Mutharika should prioritise to end the impasse in the interest of national unity.

MLS also advises the Head of State not to be moved by regional politics.

The lawyers’ body also advises the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM to react to national events in the interest of the nation not to earn political mileage.

The Malawi Law Society wrote all political parties in the country to settle for peace in the aftermath of the highly disputed May 21 elections.

The law body asked President Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the country’s immediate past vice-president Saulos Chilima now heading UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera to prepare their supporters for both negative and positive outcomes from the case.

