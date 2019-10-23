Malawi Law Society tells Mutharika to use executive powers to end political impasse

October 23, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 15 Comments

Malawi Law Society (MLS) has advised President Peter Mutharika to use his executive powers to end the current political impasse.

Burton Mhango: President of Malawi Law Society: Tips Mutharika to end post-May political quagmire

In a statement, MLS says Mutharika should prioritise to end the impasse in the interest of national unity.

MLS also advises the Head of State not to be moved by regional politics.

The lawyers’ body also advises the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM to react to national events in the interest of the nation not to earn political mileage.

The Malawi Law Society wrote all political parties in the country to settle for peace in the aftermath of the highly disputed May 21 elections.

The law body asked  President Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the country’s immediate past vice-president Saulos Chilima now heading UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera to prepare their supporters for both negative and positive outcomes from the case.

Naluso
Guest
Naluso

MLS you are compromised, who listens to you anymore?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
John Gray Gufa
Guest
John Gray Gufa

If indeed the President has those powers then he is abusing them. Why not use them?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Which powers?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Muhammad
Guest
Muhammad

Ndikuvomelezana nazo chifukwa even uko ku North komwe akupanga planning ya zionetseroko ati akapwetekeke ndi anthu wamba komwe kuli kuwaphwanyila ufulu wawo

Plz Mr President use the power weapons to end this stupid oppositions

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
chimanga
Guest
chimanga

Where were you all this time? Fake lawyers

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
John Maweche
Guest
John Maweche

Burton Mhango, we know who you are and don’t come with your stupid advises into this matter. You are pro DPP and we know you are not talking about this in good faith. Ndiwe CHINDERE CHAKUFIKAPO leave this issue kwa amene their rights have been violated/infringed by your DPP led matchonas.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Mbwiyachi
Guest
Mbwiyachi

Fusek MLS everybody knows that pitala mathanyula is on power because of hule Jean ANSAH, We shall not STOP. MLC you have to stop nonsense soon and very soon you will be looking for a job

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Whiteboard Marker
Guest
Whiteboard Marker

I also need some buns.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Iantana
Guest
Iantana

Mwati executive powers heti…

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
gwenenthe mwale
Guest
gwenenthe mwale

how can this stupid guy end the impasse

5 hours ago
5 hours ago