Malawi omitted from Russia’s recruitment ‘Blacklist’ despite safety concerns

Malawi and four other nations within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have been excluded from a list of 43 “Global South” countries where Russia has reportedly banned recruiters from enlisting citizens to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The other SADC nations omitted from the ban include Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Similar omissions were noted in West Africa, specifically for Ivory Coast, Togo, and Benin.

Following mounting international pressure and media scrutiny, Moscow recently issued a directive to recruitment agencies, providing a list of countries from which they are no longer permitted to enlist personnel for the Russian armed forces.

Surprising omissions amid regional casualties

The exclusion of these SADC nations has sparked concern among analysts, particularly given the region’s history with the conflict.

In the early stages of the war, Malawi’s neighbour, Zambia, confirmed the death of 23-year-old student Lemekani Nyirenda.

Nyirenda had been lured by recruiters with promises of educational scholarships and decent work, only to end up on the front lines fighting for Russia.

Similarly, Tanzania mourned the loss of Nemes Raymond Tarimo, a student and expatriate killed in September 2022 while fighting for the Wagner Group.

Unlike Malawi and Zambia, Tanzania has been included in the “no-go” list for recruitment.

The “Alabuga Scheme” and deceptive tactics

Central to these recruitment efforts is the “Alabuga Scheme,” a deceptive operation that uses social media to target women aged 18–22.

Recruits are lured with fake “work-study” programs in fields like hospitality, catering, or floristry, only to be diverted into drone-making factories or combat roles.

Global media outlets, including the BBC, Al Jazeera, and the Telegraph, have reported that countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, Mozambique, Guinea, Angola, Namibia, and Ethiopia have been on the blacklist since January.

Cameroon and Somalia were reportedly added in February.

Expert skepticism and the “Business of Despair”

The revelations follow the release of a report titled “The Business of Despair” by the OSINT project All Eyes On Wagner (AEOW).

The report exposes the grim reality of Russia’s recruitment of African youth.

Public policy analyst James Gondwe expressed skepticism regarding the effectiveness of the ban.

“We need clear punitive strategies for those who ignore this order,” Gondwe stated. “It would have been ideal if the names of the recruitment agencies were made public so the world could hold them accountable.”

While the AEOW report found no confirmed cases of Malawian nationals currently fighting or killed in the conflict, critics point out that Malawi and its SADC neighbors failed to raise the issue during the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa last month.

In contrast, nations from the ECOWAS (West Africa) and EAC (East Africa) blocks, such as Nigeria and Tanzania, voiced strong formal concerns.

A grim reality for recruits

The AEOW report provides a harrowing look at the statistics of those already recruited:

Total Recruits: 1,417 African young men and women.

Casualties: 316 confirmed killed in action.

Survival Rate: Alarmingly, 951 recruits—the vast majority of those killed—survived only one month on the battlefield.

Demographics: Recruits range from an 18-year-old Ghanaian to a 57-year-old Egyptian, with an average age of 31.

The report also warns that the blacklist may be a “face-saving” measure.

Evidence from Iraq suggests that citizens from blacklisted countries continue to die on the battlefield, indicating that recruitment may simply have moved underground.

Clandestine networks

AEOW investigators, posing as potential recruits, successfully contacted individuals like Boris Alexandrovich Malikov, who advertised Russian military roles in Kenyan WhatsApp groups.

Malikov allegedly operated via a shell company named OneClickVisa, claiming to act on behalf of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

Human rights and security experts continue to condemn these schemes as forms of human trafficking and forced labor, urging African governments—including Malawi—to investigate these networks and protect their economically vulnerable youth.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :