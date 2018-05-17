Malawi police arrest woman for allegedly wounding ‘MG2’: Hubby’s suspected lover

Malawi police in Ntchisi District has arrested a 19-year-Old woman for allegedly wounding another woman she suspected of having an affair with her husband.

Ntchisi police station spokesperson GladsonM’bumpha said the suspect, Edna Ahammad of Mtawa Village, Traditionsl Authority Chikoko in the district injured Liana Lifeyo of Malomo Village in the same area allegedly after listening to an intimate mobile phone conversation between her husband and the victim.

M’bumpha said the suspect attacked the victim with a glass’s bottle.

Sge will appear in court soon to answer a charge of unlawful wounding.

