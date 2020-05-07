Malawi police hunt Ngalande, Kunkuyu for Ndirande violence: 5 arrested over stoning of presidential convoy

Malawi Police are hunting for UTM Party’s Louis Ngalande and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of campaign Moses Kumkuyu for organizing violence in Ndirande Township in Blantyre in which some youths pelted stones at vehicles that made part of the convoy on President Peter Mutharika.

President Mutharika and his runningmate Atupele Muluzi toured the township after presentation of nomination papers for the fresh elections set for July 2020.

While in the township, some youths pelted stones at vehicles of political party officials that were on the presidential convoy.

Police arrested five youths who have revealed that they had been K1,000 each by Ngalande and Kumkuyu to cause havoc.

One of the arrested youths told the police that Kumkuyu and Ngalande had hired 39 of them.

“We were 39 of us. We were told to mobilise at least 100 women. But we only managed to find 11 vocal women. We were paid K1,000 each. They told us to be chanting anti-DPP slogans while they filmed us on their mobile phones”, Zimba said.

He added: “They wanted us to create a situation where it would look like Ndirande doesn’t want the alliance”.

Police have since said they are conducting further investigations and will bring everyone involved to book.

Ndirande is the stronghold for DPP and UDF and, in organizing this violence, Kumkuyu and Ngalande may have thought they could undermine the popularity of the two parties there.

