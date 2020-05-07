Malawi police hunt Ngalande, Kunkuyu for Ndirande violence: 5 arrested over stoning of presidential convoy
Malawi Police are hunting for UTM Party’s Louis Ngalande and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of campaign Moses Kumkuyu for organizing violence in Ndirande Township in Blantyre in which some youths pelted stones at vehicles that made part of the convoy on President Peter Mutharika.
President Mutharika and his runningmate Atupele Muluzi toured the township after presentation of nomination papers for the fresh elections set for July 2020.
While in the township, some youths pelted stones at vehicles of political party officials that were on the presidential convoy.
Police arrested five youths who have revealed that they had been K1,000 each by Ngalande and Kumkuyu to cause havoc.
One of the arrested youths told the police that Kumkuyu and Ngalande had hired 39 of them.
“We were 39 of us. We were told to mobilise at least 100 women. But we only managed to find 11 vocal women. We were paid K1,000 each. They told us to be chanting anti-DPP slogans while they filmed us on their mobile phones”, Zimba said.
He added: “They wanted us to create a situation where it would look like Ndirande doesn’t want the alliance”.
Police have since said they are conducting further investigations and will bring everyone involved to book.
Ndirande is the stronghold for DPP and UDF and, in organizing this violence, Kumkuyu and Ngalande may have thought they could undermine the popularity of the two parties there.
Jane Ansah for president. Now!
Shame, people are actually paid to hate apm… Reformed mcp is same as old mcp, this party can’t change. After 31years of nyakula, ng’ona ku Mt view and kulanda akazi aeni komanso nkhuku now you have sunk very low. Hiring ma haters paying them peanuts. Only fools can believe mcp has reformed.
Inu Dpp ndi UDF ndi ma thugs, arrest people or not you are going to be disgraced in the upcoming elections.
.within this period they have known it’s Kunkuyu and friend yet it has taken 3 days not knowing who petrol bombed people in LL. Suppose maw court linens kuti kulibe President mutani ? Shame on Police
Anthuwa ngoyipa, nchifukwa chache ayamba kuvulaza ma suporters awo omwe kuti aziwoneka ngati ndi a DPP.
Anthu oyipa inu mwaphesa anthu osalakwa, mulandila yankho pa 2 July
DPP tasted sour grapes in their own back yard.
Where was Dausi with his secret agent not to notify the president about the predicament lies ahead ?
This shows weaknesses on part of security agent to depict this violence. Muntharika could have been cornered today.
Next time try to sense the situation on the ground b4 u let the president visit the area.
Otherwise u have failed your responsibility to protect and prevent this from happening