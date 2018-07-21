Malawi-Scotland Partnership CEO says youths key in fight against climate change

Malawi-Scotland Partnership [MASP] Chief Executive officer [CEO] Vera Kamtukule says there’s need to involve more youths if the battle against climate change is to be won.

Kamtukule said this recently during MASP Annual General Meeting [AGM] which was held in Lilongwe.

She said MASP being a network organization exists to inspire, coordinate and support mutual benefit of its members and observes that few youths participation in climate change fight remains a challenge.

Kamtukule, however, expressed satisfaction with MASP initiative on empowering youths through supporting the Champions for climate change

“What has impressed us as MASP is the increase in number of youth participating the climate change fight under the banner Champions for climate change. We believe we can replicate this model in other areas where youths are not empowered unless we strength coordination.

“For instance almost every village in Scotland there is someone who has a link in Malawi and it is important that this should also be replicated here in Malawi so that to inspire more youths as the next generation to fight climate change,”she said.

According to Kamtukule, the Scottish government declared 2018 a year of youths with a particular focus on climate change fight.

“So far out of the 491 MASP members more are young people.” she said.

MASP among other projects in Malawi is supporting construction of cancer ward at Nkhoma Hospital in Lilongwe rural with funds amounting to about K23 million according to Kamtukule.

