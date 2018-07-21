American brutally murdered in Nkhatabay: Malawi Police launch man hunt

July 21, 2018 Elijah Phimbi-Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Police in lakeshore northern district of  Nkhatabay are hunting for the suspected criminals who have murdered  a 47 year old business man of United States of America (USA) nationality.

American businessman killed in Nkhatabay

According to Nkhatabay District Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Cecilia Mfune, the deceased Michael James Maglioli from Massachu-setts State met his ugly fate in his house at Dambo area located in the same District during the night of 21 July 2018.

The deceased, who was running a liquor business , heard a knock on his door and opened thinking it was  his usual customers but he was shocked  to see strange men covered with mask on their faces  and armed with panga knives.

The thugs later tied the deceased with wires and murdered him mercilessly.

The matter was reported to Nkhatabay Police Station and the scene was visited together with medical personnel.

Postmortem conducted at the hospital revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood secondary to multiple big cut wounds on the head.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Owonelera Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Owonelera
Guest
Owonelera

Did he wake up from the dead to narrate the whole story? Coz that’s how it sounds…otherwise how would one know that they knocked and when he opened the door they started

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes