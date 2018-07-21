Malawi’s poor leadership affecting business growth, UTM is the hope – Kambala

Malawi’s business growth is failing to grow and blossom because of the country’s poor leadership that is affecting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), former Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) president Newton Kambala.
Kambala, proprietor of Mkaka Civil Engineering Company, was speaking during the launch of United Transformation Movement (UTM) of State vice-president Saulos Chilima at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.
He said: “Business people are facing problems in our country because of lack of good leadership. Business people in Malawi are facing problems and businesses are closing down because there is no electricity.”
Kambala owns one of the Malawian owned biggest construction companies in the country.
He said electricity is the driving force of the economy and if a country cannot manage its energy resources, that country cannot attract any local and foreign investors.
Kambala said: “The problem we have in Malawi now is that there is no market for the businesses to thrive. We need to create a conducive environment for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to grow. Instead of chasing the small business operators in the country, we should organise them and give them the necessary materials so that they can conduct their businesses smoothly.”
Addressing a mammoth crowd, Kambala added: “When UTM gets the grip of power in 2019 after the General Elections, under the leadership of the incumbent vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima, will ensure that it creates a favourable condition for business growth in the country by ensuring that there is reliable and up-to-the-minute electricity and energy resources in Malawi.”
Kambala asked Malawians to go and register themselves so that they can be able to vote in the forthcoming general elections.
“I ask you all to vote wisely during next year’s general elections and vote for Dr Saulos Chilima to ensure that the change we want must come and the change we all want. Time has come for Malawi to move forward.
Kambala has been president of United Transformation Party (UTP) but told the rally that they branded to UTM so that it can be led by Chilima.
“It’s not true that Chilima has hijacking leadership of United Transformation Party where I was interim President, registered in 2016…I have been in touch with Dr Chilima because I saw that he is the only one who can lead us towards transforming the nation,” he said.
Spinoza mmm Tiyeni titovomereza wathuyu watolephera.Tisamphatikemo.Akambala ma Business sayenda Nthawi ya DPP makobili amasunga mnyumba akanganya amenewa.Ndie Akweni atotiuza kuti Saulo ndemwe anathandiza kuti alowe m’boma .Khaya.
We all know that by the long term solution to eradicate the electricity problem is underway & mutharika said by 2020 the project will be finalized. Nw if chilima wins that election & becomes the next president will he not adopt the same project? & in that case who will be the wrightful person to be praised for ending electricity problem??? That’s the problem with our politics. We talk of problems we know will take long time for gvt to eradicate completely. This is why previous gvts have been focusing on short term plans, living the future uncertain. Achilima samaauza… Read more »
Spinoza, I hurt to insult people, but in this case you are a big fool whose ears are clogged with ear dundruff if ever it exits. Did you listen to APM prior to the acquisition of Gensets? I will remind you. APM said that blackouts will be the thing or problem of the past or it will be history by January and February 2018. This was said before 2017 ceased to exist. After noticing that he promised Malawians crumbs instead of bread, he changed tune and promised Malawians that electricity problems will end by 2020. Does your president think Malawians… Read more »