Malawi’s poor leadership affecting business growth, UTM is the hope – Kambala

Malawi’s business growth is failing to grow and blossom because of the country’s poor leadership that is affecting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), former Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) president Newton Kambala.

Kambala, proprietor of Mkaka Civil Engineering Company, was speaking during the launch of United Transformation Movement (UTM) of State vice-president Saulos Chilima at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

He said: “Business people are facing problems in our country because of lack of good leadership. Business people in Malawi are facing problems and businesses are closing down because there is no electricity.”

Kambala owns one of the Malawian owned biggest construction companies in the country.

He said electricity is the driving force of the economy and if a country cannot manage its energy resources, that country cannot attract any local and foreign investors.

Kambala said: “The problem we have in Malawi now is that there is no market for the businesses to thrive. We need to create a conducive environment for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to grow. Instead of chasing the small business operators in the country, we should organise them and give them the necessary materials so that they can conduct their businesses smoothly.”

Addressing a mammoth crowd, Kambala added: “When UTM gets the grip of power in 2019 after the General Elections, under the leadership of the incumbent vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima, will ensure that it creates a favourable condition for business growth in the country by ensuring that there is reliable and up-to-the-minute electricity and energy resources in Malawi.”

Kambala asked Malawians to go and register themselves so that they can be able to vote in the forthcoming general elections.

“I ask you all to vote wisely during next year’s general elections and vote for Dr Saulos Chilima to ensure that the change we want must come and the change we all want. Time has come for Malawi to move forward.

Kambala has been president of United Transformation Party (UTP) but told the rally that they branded to UTM so that it can be led by Chilima.

“It’s not true that Chilima has hijacking leadership of United Transformation Party where I was interim President, registered in 2016…I have been in touch with Dr Chilima because I saw that he is the only one who can lead us towards transforming the nation,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :