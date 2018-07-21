Silver, Bullets share spoils  in top of table clash: Malawi TNM Super League

Silver Strikers maintained their lead on the TNM Super League standings as they played a goal-less draw against Nyasa Big Bullets in action packed game played before a huge crowd at Silver Stadium on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

Despite producing no goals, the match was full of life with both sides creating some good chances.

Goalkeepers Steve Mitecha for the home team and his opposite number Rabson Chiyenda had to do their best to stop some deadly missiles, which could have easily ended in their nets.

With the game heading towards the end, Silver made a double substitution, introducing Mphatso Phillimon and Lazarus Nyemera for Zikani Kasambara and Thuso Paipi.

Phillimon could have won the game for the Central Bankers, when he capitalized on a communication breakdown between Chienda and his last man Sankhani Mkandawire only to shoot narrowly wide in front on a deserted goal.

In a post-match interview, Silver’s team manager Francis Songo felt the bankers could have carried the day had they utilised their chances.

His counterpart James Chilapondwa said the draw was a fitting result.

“We told our boys that if we can’t score, we should not concede. Considering the good performance from both sides, we are okey with the draw,” said Chilapondwa.

With the result, Silver are still topping the log table with 31 points from 14 games, just two points above Bullets, who have a game in hand.

The ‘People’s team’ can go top tomorrow with a win over Mafco in Kasungu.

