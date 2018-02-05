Malawi star ‘Papa’ rescues Platinum in six-goal thriller

Malawian midfielder Gerald Phiri Jr scored a late goal in the 88th minute to snatch a 3-3 draw against Chippa United in South Africa’s Absa Premiership.

Phiri – fondly called Papa by his admirers – scored after coming in as a 66th minute substitute for Zama Rambuwane, also had an assist in Platinum second goal scored by Ryaad Norodien.

His compatriot Robert Ng’ambi was in the starting line up but he was substituted in the 58th minute for Ntuli

Despite drawing their last three matches, Chippa made the promising start in the early stages of the game.

Both sides came into the game, occupying different scales on the table, with the Chilli Boys placed outside of the top eight to Dikwena’s bottom-place standing.

Stars give a debut to Norodien and Ayanda Gcaba, who arrived on-loan from Orlando Pirates this week, and they set about their business early on.

Following a slow passage of play at either ends, the Chilli Boys went in front courtesy of Mark Mayambela who head home Fares Hachi’s inch-perfect delivery straight after the water break.

They were denied the second after Abel Mabaso saw his effort from a corner-kick cleared off the line later on.

Norodien got the equalizer for the visitors with a low shot at the near post of Daniel Akpeyi following an assist by Robert Ngambi just before half time.

The relegation-threatened side started the second period on a solid note, but struggled to penetrate the highly-rated home side.

It forced Roger De Sa to introduce Bonginkosi Ntuli for Ngambi to liven up his attacking stall with the game swinging at either end.

Before they knew it, their situation was compounded by Mayambela who coolly slotted the ball into an empty net from deplorable defending on the 60th minute spell.

Dikwena made their second change after Zama Rambuwane went off for Gerald Phiri Junior four minutes later.

Later on, Akpeyi had to pull out an outstretched save to deny Norodien from emulating Mayambela to equalize with a free-kick on the edge of the box and seal his brace.

He finally got his brace after being set-up by Phiri with a shot from inside the box that gave Akpeyi no chance in the 75th minute.

Teboho Moloi’s side looked to regain the lead, and duly did so with the assistance of Andile Mbenyane who fired home a half volley from close range.

Their joy was short-lived after Phiri equalised with a stunning close-range free-kick that dip off the underside of the bar to leave Akpeyi stranded four minutes to the end.

While the result derails Chippa’s top eight ambitions, Dikwena will warmly welcome the outcome in their demotion plight.

