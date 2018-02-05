MPs meet for Malawi budget review as PP appoints Chikalimba new Chief Whip 

Opposition People’s Party (PP) legislator for Zomba Changalume legislator John Chikalimba will take on the role of parliamentary enforcer for the party after being appointed chief whip.

Chikalimba has been named as chief whip after Ralph Jooma, who previously held the post, resigned and is reportedly now aligned with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The new chief whip will be responsible for enforcing party discipline and ensuring PP MPs vote with the party stand – a vital job after some legislators defied the party in the last sitting when they sided with government to defeat Electoral Reforms Bill.

Chitipa North lawmaker James Munthali was made Chikalimba’s deputy.

Parliament is set to start reviewing the national budget on Monday in Lilongwe.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe is expected next week Friday to table a statement summarising the observation on the economic trends and activities that prevailed during the first half of the budget implementation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :