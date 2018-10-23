Malawi to construct 200 secondary schools to reduce congestion—Msaka

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka says government will soon start constructing 200 secondary schools to reduce congestion in the country’s existing school facilities.

He said this on Saturday when he officially handed over 180 desks and three classroom blocks at Dyeratu Primary School in Chikwawa District constructed under the Global Partnership in Education and funded by the World Bank through Malawi Education Improvement Project.

Msaka said the secondary schools will help, among other things, to reduce long distances that learners, especially girls, cover to and from school.

He said: “It is my plea to stakeholders and other partners to join hands with government so that we achieve that goal and that the girl child is protected.”

He said once the construction of the secondary schools is completed, every district will have at least seven secondary schools.

On his part, Paramount Chief Lundu of Chikwawa urged traditional leaders to take the lead in supporting the girl child.

He said: “It is our role to develop by-laws that can help ensure that the 50:50 Campaign is achieved.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :