Malawi to Host Landmark National Public Health Research Conference

Lilongwe is set to host Malawi’s 1st National Public Health Research Dissemination Conference from 29th to 31st October 2025, bringing together over 300 researchers to share groundbreaking findings aimed at building resilient and sustainable health systems. The conference is organised by the Public Health Institute of Malawi (PHIM) in partnership with the National AIDS Commission (NAC) and Clinical Research Education and Management Services (CREAMS) under the theme: “Advancing Public Health Research for Building Resilient and Sustainable Systems.”

Speaking at a Tuesday press briefing, Dr Evelyn Chitsa Banda, PHIM Deputy Director for Research, stressed the importance of the event.

“This conference provides researchers with a platform to present their work directly to the public and key healthcare stakeholders,” she said. “Much research conducted in Malawi remains inaccessible or locked in journals. This conference closes that gap and ensures findings reach those responsible for delivering healthcare services.”

Presentations will cover critical thematic areas including environmental health, climate change, emerging technologies, HIV and AIDS, maternal and neonatal health, among others.

Dr Adriano Lubanga, CREAMS Research Management Fellow, highlighted the need for research to inform policy and drive national health priorities.

“Research must speak to the national health agenda,” Lubanga said. “Evidence-based findings should guide policy decisions to tackle pressing health challenges.”

With over 300 researchers confirmed, the conference promises to be a major milestone for Malawi’s health sector, providing a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and translating research into practical solutions for stronger, sustainable health systems.

