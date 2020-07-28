Malawi votes for Lilongwe models to contest at Miss Pan African Queen

Two Lilongwe-based budding models, Trimmie Chitedze and Monalisa Kafuwa have been voted to represent Malawi at Miss Pan African Queen 2020 in Ghana.

Confirming the development after voting closed on Saturday, 25th July, Miss Pan African Queen President Trendy Isaac described the voting process as fair.

“The process was fair and highly competitive. However, Malawi’s participation in the voting process wasn’t that impressive. Although it was to the best of its capacity, it could have been better,” Isaac said.

He further appealed to respective governments and stakeholders to support their country representatives.

“We just wish the finalists the best and also urge their various countries to support them as they embark on this life changing journey that will also put their countries on the map,” the Miss Pan African Queen President said.

In her remarks. Trimmie thanked everyone who trusted her with their votes.

“I am confident of bringing the crown home. I always believe we can achieve greater things if we support each other,” she said.

The Lilongwe based 23 year old model said she is inspired by Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell.

With 3 years in modelling business, Trimmie has participated in events such as Miss University Africa, Miss Glam and glory, Moto Malawi, Miss Eastern College and Miss essence universe.

Monalisa, also 23 years old lives in Chinsapo, Lilongwe.

She has participated in Dzaleka Cultural Fashion Show, Wedding Expo, Mzuzu Fashion Week, Beautiful Africa Fashion Show and Glam and Glory Beauty Pageant.

Follow Miss Pan African Queen 2020 on Facebook; @MISS PAN AFRICAN QUEEN and Instagram; @Misspanafricanqueenorg.

