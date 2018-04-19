Malawi VP Chilima says govt to construct emergency evacuation centres

State Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima says plans are underway to construct emergency evacuation centres for people affected by disasters across the country.

Chilima who is also minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs was speaking Wednesday at Kasantha and Kaporo in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kilupula in Karonga where he visited households which were recently affected by floods.

He urged communities in the country to stop cutting down trees carelessly saying such a tendency contributes towards over flooding of some rivers.

“Let me say this, climate change is real and it has come to stay, this is a fact. But what is needed now is for us to come up with strategies of curbing the impacts of climate change,” Chilima pointed out.

The Vice President assured the flood victims of the government’s commitment towards supporting households which have been affected by floods and other types of disasters across the country.

“Let me assure you, no one will die because of hunger. Government is going to do all we can to support you with required basic emergency materials,” he said.

Chilima advised people who will be responsible for distributing relief items to be transparent, accountable and refrain from favouritism.

Traditional Authority Kilupula commended government for the timely support, saying the relief items would go a long way in addressing some of the challenges which are being faced by the affected households.

“Let me thank the government for these relief items. We know disasters have not only occurred in Karonga, other districts are equally affected, but to have you here today, we really thank you,” he said.

Kilupula advised the affected people to refrain selling out the relief items, saying doing so would compromised the intended purpose of the items.

The Vice President through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) donated pails, bags of maize and rice, plastic papers, beans among others.

Over 818 houses in the areas of traditional authorities Kilupula, Mwirang’ombe and Wasambo were destroyed by floods last week.

Flooding waters from Lufilya, Fwila and Kyungu rivers claimed three lives while three children of the same family were trapped by the wall of their house and are currently receiving medical treatment at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :