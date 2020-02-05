Malawi VP Chilima urge re-examination of role of poll observers, calls them  ‘election tourists’

Malawian vice-president and UTM Party V president Saulos Chilima has said the role of international election observers should be redefined before the court sanctioned fresh election, saying the country does not need what he called “election tourists.”

Speaking during a news conference on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Chilima said the “election tourists” will not be welcome in the country during the fresh election in five months time.

“The role of international election observers need to be redefined or they need to send people who can observe the election. We will not welcome election tourists here,” said Chilima.

He said Malawi has the capacities to monitor and observe its own election.

The observers expressed confidence in the overall process despite some problems and urged defeated candidates to concede gracefully.

Many commentators have echoed Chilima’s statement which puts on trial the international observers who moved fast to sanitize fraud,”alleging that international groups had favored “status quo and ‘stability’ ahead of credible elections.”

The African Union (AU), Sadc and the European Union (EU) were among major foreign observers who declared the May elections free and fair.

Chilima also said he is ready to work in any capacity to improve lives of ordinary people, welcoming the Constitutional Court ruling which reinstated him as vice president.

“We need to move forward as a country. We have had enough of political foolishness; people are dying in hospitals, there is hunger, Malawians are suffering out there,” said Chilima.

He also said that UTM party will use the 2019 manifesto for the fresh election in five months time.

The five High Court judge panel, seating as ConCourt, ordered the fresh election within 150 days from Monday after declaring that President Peter Mutharika was not duly elected as State President.

