Malawian arrested in Bangladesh over K15 billion worth cocaine could face death sentence

Malawi national Towera Soko—who has been arrested in Dakar, Bangladesh, for allegedly being found with 8.3 kilogrammes of cocaine worth K15 billion—could face death sentence if tried in that country.

According to Bangladesh drug policy, depending on the substance and the quantity, the penalties range from six months to life imprisonment, to the death penalty if the use, possession, or trafficking of drugs exceeds as little as 25 grams of heroin or cocaine.

Soko has been found with cocaine weighing 8.3 kilograms.

Meanwhile, Ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson, John Kabaghe, has confirmed the development.

“We are aware of the reports. We have since engaged our High Commission in India, which is accredited to Bangladesh, to follow up on the matter so that the Malawi Government can take appropriate action,” said Kabaghe.

According to reports, Bangladeshi Airport police arrested Soko, 35, after she landed at the airport on a Qatar Airways flight.

It is that said Soko drew suspicion due to the weight of her luggage and upon inspection, authorities found 1kg of cocaine in a folder she was carrying and subsequently discovered another 8kgs of the drug wrapped in carbon paper hidden inside her luggage.

Soko is said to have been visiting Bangladesh on several occasions as a shoe and garment trader, and went to the country this year under the same pretext.

Police investigations revealed the involvement of several local individuals in Bangladesh and another foreign national in the smuggling operation.

