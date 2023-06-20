Malawi’s inflation up to 29.2 percent

June 21, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Rise in food prices has pushed Malawi’s year on year inflation to 29.2 percent in May, the highest in 10 years, according to figures from the National Statistical Office.

Reserve Bank Governor, Wilson Banda failing to tame inflation
This, according to the NSO stats, is a 0.4 percentage point increase from 28.8 percent registered in the previous month.
The increase has been explained by a 0.9 percentage point rise in food inflation rate up from  37.9 percent in April to  38.8 percent in May.
Non-food inflation rate however declined by 0.1  percentage point from  18.5 percent in April to 18.4 percent in May.
Malawi’s annual rate of inflation has been rising  steadily for the past year owing to the rise in commodity prices especially food prices.
Overall inflation has risen without interruption from 7.6 percent recorded in August 2020 to the current 29.2 percent.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Word For The World embarks on Bible translation project

The Word for the World (TWFTW) has embarked on an ambitious project to translate the Bible into local languages in...

Close