Man goes into hiding after ‘smear’ of Nankhumwa: Claims DPP’s VP is Malemia

A 42 year-old Stanley Munyowa who has alleged that minister of Local government Kondwani Nankhumwa is using a Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) of his uncle who died in an accident has gone into hiding after his home was invaded by unidentified masked roughnecks in the wee hours of Monday.

Reports from Mulanje central say a gang stormed his house and beat him up.

The whereabouts of Munyowa who claimed Nankhumwa’s real name is George Malemia are still unknown.

When Nyasa Times telephoned him on Tuesday night, Manyowa refused to disclose his location, saying he is living dangerously.

“I have gone undeground,” he briefly said.

Munyowa said he had gone into hiding after being assaulted.

“I am frightened,” he said.

Asked if he stood by his allegations against the Minister, Munyowa was muted.

However, Nankhumwa’s former classmates at Mayani Secondary School in Dedza ar eon record to have visited the minister at his offices at Capital Hill in Lilongwe where they discussed with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president (south) a wide range of issues including sponsorship to the school which they said was in dilapidated state.

One of the alumni described as madness allegations that the minister used the name George Malemia whilst at school, saying he was selected to the school as Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Some former students of Mayani Secondary School who spokes to Nyasa Times said Nankhumwa was with them and he headed the writers club.

On student recalled that while in form two, Nankhumwa wrote and directed a play ‘The Living Dead’ which scooped second position in ATEM drama competition.

Meanwhile, police in Mulanje are hunting for Munyowa over his verbal allegations – a video clip which went viral on social media – that implicates Nankhumwa in an academic scam.

Munyowa alleges that Nankhumwa is not the real name of the minister and that he adopted the name from his relative who died in a road accident.

He further claims that the Minister whose real name is George Malemia had actually started using the name after he got a Primary School Leaving Certificate (PSLC) which the deceased relative had left behind and started using as his own to further his education in secondary school.

The background images in the clip show that by the time he was being captured, the narrator was attending a political rally associated with the United Transformation Movement (UTM) which is believed to have taken place in Mulanje last Sunday.

It is not yet clear as to what charges the police will level on Munyowa once they arrest him.

However, there is a high possibility that, if Munyowa denies the charges, the police might use the video clip in question as tangible evidence before the court of law.

Nankhumwa is a journalist by profession, and a former editor at the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

