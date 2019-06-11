Man jailed 14  years for raping 72-year-old mother in-law

Liwonde First Grade Magistrate Court on Friday sentenced a 56-year-old man to 14 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for raping his 72-year-old mother in-law.

Police prosecutor Sub-Inspector Rodrick Kamuona told the court that the convict Tomasi Macheso sexually attacked his mother –in-law in March this year in a rice garden at Jussu 2 in Zomba district.

He said the victim had invited Macheso to help her weed her rice garden but ended up grabbing the shoulders of his mother in-law, pushed her down and had forced sex.

“Due to old age, the victim failed to shout for help and the perpetrator threatened her not to reveal what happened,” he said.

Three weeks later, the victim started feeling pain on her back, opening bowels and stomachache.

“She then explained her ordeal to relatives who reported the matter to Machinga Police,” Kamuona said.

He further said police arrested Macheso on 10th May, 2019 and was eventually charged with the offence of rape contrary to section 135 of the Penal Code. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Kamuona paraded four witnesses who successfully testified against him and the court found him guilty.

In mitigation, he asked for lenient sentence saying he was a first-time offender and a breadwinner.

Passing judgment, First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula sentenced Macheso to 14 years IHL.

Macheso comes from Mtalika Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje District.

