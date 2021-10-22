Man killed on railway line in Mwanza

A man identified as Chilembwe James 27 has been killed by a train registration number K543 which was traveling from Nayuchi (Malawi Mozambique border) going to Moatize in Mozambique at 8 O’clock in the morning of Friday.

A security escort team leader of G4S Wesley Phambala has told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that he saw the deceased seated with a friend on the railway line some metres ahead of the train which was traveling at 70 kilometres per hour.

“When train operator blew horn for warning the friend managed to ran away while James remained at the place of the accident,” said Phambala.

When police from Mwanza station visited the scene of the accident they ordered relatives to carry home the remains of James which were in pieces to his home village for burial.

Chilembwe James was coming from Mofati village in Group Village Head Mulongolora in the area of traditional authority (TA) Inkosi Kanduku Maseko in Mwanza district.

