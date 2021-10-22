Chakwera arrives in Dubai ahead of G-STIC Conference

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera arrived in Dubai in the early hours of Friday to attend the Fifth Global Sustainable Technology and Innovation Community (G-STIC) Conference scheduled to take place from the 24th to 27th October 2021.

The G-STIC conference is one of the world’s largest conferences and key meeting place where real-life examples of innovative technological solutions for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are discussed.

Welcoming the President were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eisenhower Mkaka, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako and government officials.

In an interview at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako said over 140 countries and leaders are participating in the conference and as such Malawi needed to be part of the agenda on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

“We want to be part of the decisions and policies on global digitalization as we are trying to create a digital economy,” said Kazako.

He, therefore, said Malawi has to ensure that it is on tables where the rest of the world is making decisions about the future which is digital and the country cannot afford to be outside the cycle.

Apart from delivering a keynote address at the G-STIC conference, President Chakwera will be engaged in meetings with fellow Presidents and Prime Ministers and will as well meet potential investors to Malawi.

The G-STIC conference is part of the World Expo currently being hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022 under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”

The fifth G-STIC conference, which is the first one taking place outside Brussels (Belgium), is taking place during the World Expo in Dubai. The fair is focusing on knowledge and technologies that are crucial to achieving SDGs. It is an accelerator and testing ground for breakthrough technological solutions that the world needs to shape a post-pandemic world and create a better future for all.

The G-STIC conference themes focus on breakthrough innovations for nine societal challenges: climate, water, energy, health, oceans, education, circular economy, ICT and youth.

