Mbakuwaku concedes defeats, congratulates Chakwera for winning Malawi elections

One of the presidential candidates Peter Dominic Sinosi Kuwani of Movement for Development (MMD) has conceded defeat and has since sent congratulatory message to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who appears to be headed for victory in a re-run of a presidential vote that was scrapped over massive irregularities.

Kuwani said Malawi is a peace-loving country and people should not let their different political affiliation bring disunity.

“We have no choice but to convey out heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera,” said Kuwani.

Kuwani said although there might be some questions, as a democratic party they thought it wise to “accept the reality that the will of people has spoken.”

Unofficial results compiled from each of the 5 002 polling centres gives Chakwera a dominant 59% lead ahead of incumbent President Peter Mutharika’s 38%.

Kuwani said his party and the rest of Malawians expect the new Chakwera administration to bring social and economic developments as promised during campaign.

“We shall repremand them if they fail to deliver what they promised Malawians,” said the MMD leader.

He also reminded all political parties in the country that they should at all times respect the law.

“Democracy works well when there is respect for the rule of law,” he said.

Kuwani pulled a shocker at some centres in the Northern District of Karonga where they scored votes more than Mutharika of DPP/UDF Alliance.

Several quarters including Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s), religious bodies, political analysts as well as former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi have called upon all candidates to peacefully accept the outcome of the results.

Voters went to the polls on Tuesday for a second time in just more than a year to elect a president after the Constitutional Court ordered new elections in a historic vote seen as a test for democracy in the southern African country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!