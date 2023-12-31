MBC entertainers’ official sponsors Maranatha commit more support in 2024

Maranatha Private Academy (MPA) has pointed out that it is imperative that the arts and creative industry in the country gets all the support—technically and financially—to maximize its potential towards national development.

MPA were this year’s Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Entertainer of the Year awards and rewarded a K2 million cash prize to film interpreter Akila who was named 2023 Entertainer of Entertainers during the awards.

The MBC Entertainer of the Year awards recognize talent in various arts categories including drama, poetry and film.

MPA managing director, Ernest Kaonga, said on Saturday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe that MBC had done the right thing to revive the awards after breaking for eighteen years.

“Those who have grown up in Malawi know pretty well how iconic this ceremony is. In those days there was no TV, we gathered around the radio. We could not sleep till we heard who was the entertainer of entertainers. That was how powerful and motivating this programme is and let me assure you, MBC, that we will always be available for sponsorship for initiatives that touch all of us Malawians,” said Kaonga.

He further advised artists to keep sharpening their skills in the arts industry saying if the aspirations in Malawi 2063 have to be realised innovation and creativity cannot be left out.

“If you want to be here next year work very hard. You see without hard work we cannot achieve anything as a nation. Your contributions as artists are enormous and I would like to encourage you to work very hard in your areas. Maranatha will sponsor even more categories next year so work very hard,” he said.

Apart from being official sponsors, MPA also rewarded creative playwright Deus Sandram – brains behind Bwande Radio Programme – with K500,000 cash.

