MCP calls for credible probe into Usumani killing

October 11, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has called for a credible and transparent investigation into the killing of police officer Usumani Imedi in Nsundwe, Lilongwe.

Rev Munthali: MCP is appalled by the death of Police officer in line of duty

This comes amid a backdrop of accusations from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that the main opposition was behind the killing of Imedi.

In a statement seen by Nyasa Times, MCP publicist Maurice Munthali says the party is appalled by the death of Imedi, describing his killers as violent and lawless mob.

“…we in MCP…feel grieved about and condemn the violence and the loss of life it has led to. We therefore call on law-enforcement agencies to conduct credible and transparent investigations to establish what happened and bring the perpetrators to book,” says Munthali.

The party says Imedi laid down his life for the country’s liberty and peace.

MCP has strongly been condemned in some quarters for using its tribal and regional stronghold in the centre to perpetuate post-election violence for political goals.

MarkomX
Guest
MarkomX

we already know the people who did that,just shut up your mouth

darlington
Guest
darlington

chipani cha magazi . ngati president wa mcp anachita kunena kut ali ready kukhetsa mwazi .ndie adzit chani apa musatiphimbe mmaso. Chakwera atawauza osatira ake kuti aleke zamtopora ziko lino mutha kukhala mtendere mpaka nkhani ithe ku court

