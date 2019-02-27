MCP elects Lowe as new leader of opposition to replace Chakwera: Hara now Chief Whip

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has elected Lilongwe Rural Central member of Parliament Robin Lowe as a replacement for the party president Reverend Lazarus Chakwera who resigned from his position to contest as presidential candidate in the upcoming May 21 election in line with constitutional order.

A communique signed by MCP publicist, Maurice Munthali, said Chakwera’s resignation was also “in line with the 5th Pillar of the Chakwera Hi5.”

Parliamentary Standing Orders indicate that the opposition party with the highest number of MPs contributes a leader of opposition.

MCP said it has “settled for Lowe among the many senior, able and deserving Members of Parliament having been guided by and in compliance with the Parliamentary laws as well as Standing Orders.”

He was picked after an election of MCP legislators in a three horse race.

Lowe won with 11 votes against 9 of Mzimba Solora MP Jacob Hara. Dedza East MP Juliana Lunguzi came third with 3 votes.

According to the communique, Jacob Hara and Clement Mlombwa are the Chief Whip and Deputy Whip in Parliament respectively.

MCP asked parties represented in parliament to endorse Lowe’s appointment.

“It is our hope that all parties represented in Parliament will endorse his appointment and work with him closely for the success of the parliamentary business and for the good of our nation.

“As a Party, we will render our necessary and unequivocal support to Hon Lobin Lowe in the course of discharging his duties as a Leader of Opposition on behalf of the MCP President, entire Malawi Congress Party and the larger opposition family from now until the dissolution of the National Assembly,” the communique reads.

Lowe is expected to take charge to his new title next week when parliament opens for mid-term budget review which is the last cohorts for this five year term ahead of May 21 elections.

He will not receive any terminal benefits accrued to the Leader of Opposition because he will be in office for less than 21 days, according to Clerk of Parliament Fiona Kalemba.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :