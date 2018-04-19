MCP refuses to be drawn into DPP ‘squabbles’

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) main challenger in the 2019 general election, the Malawi Congress Party, has refused to comment on the infamous Hurricane Callista currently hitting the political rival which is threatening has sharply divided the 13-year old party.

Writing on his Facebook page, deputy secretary general of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Eisenhower Mkaka said the party is just watching political events unfolding in the blue camp at a distance.

“Last week, I was asked by a journalist to comment on the pandemonium in DPP. I refused. You don’t shine brighter as a candle by putting off another candle,” said Mkaka.

The DPP has been sharply divided in two distinct factions, with one, led by former First Lady Callista Mutharika, demanding that President Peter Mutharika paves way for vice president Saulos Chilima, saying Mutharika was aging to continue ruling.

The Mutharika camp describes Chilima as a baby, saying he is inexperienced, immature and not exposed for such a high office job.

The party vice president George Chaponda has since declared Mutharika would go unopposed in the primary elections during the convention.

On the other hand, the MCP is facing its own political turmoil and the party convention which was slated for this month has been put on hold waiting a court ruling.

