Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) main challenger in the 2019 general election, the Malawi Congress Party, has refused to comment on the infamous Hurricane Callista currently hitting the political rival which is threatening has sharply divided the 13-year old party.
Writing on his Facebook page, deputy secretary general of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Eisenhower Mkaka said the party is just watching political events unfolding in the blue camp at a distance.
“Last week, I was asked by a journalist to comment on the pandemonium in DPP. I refused. You don’t shine brighter as a candle by putting off another candle,” said Mkaka.
The DPP has been sharply divided in two distinct factions, with one, led by former First Lady Callista Mutharika, demanding that President Peter Mutharika paves way for vice president Saulos Chilima, saying Mutharika was aging to continue ruling.
The Mutharika camp describes Chilima as a baby, saying he is inexperienced, immature and not exposed for such a high office job.
The party vice president George Chaponda has since declared Mutharika would go unopposed in the primary elections during the convention.
On the other hand, the MCP is facing its own political turmoil and the party convention which was slated for this month has been put on hold waiting a court ruling.
5 Comments on "MCP refuses to be drawn into DPP ‘squabbles’"
And I quote, ‘ You don’t shine brighter as a candle by putting off another candle’. End of quote.
Wise words…
CHAPONDA and other thieves supporting OLD muthalika
We have concrete evidence that MCP is heavily involved for one simple reason they want DPP to field a weak candidate or if DPP wins under Chilima he will prioritize central region because he comes from there or even dump DPP. They are afraid of a real southerner to be on the throne. Unfortunately we are aware of your motive it will yield nothing. One evidence is they have created a Facebook page titled “DPP FOR CHILIMA MBWIYANGA APUME NDI MTENDERE” the one behind this is a chewa strong supporter of Chakwera who is masquerading as DPP supporter
Tribalism, regionalism and nepotism will take us nowhere brother. Think like somebody who went to school.
DPP waitha yekha Pitala, a MCP khalani chete mumvetsele Callista akuti “alamu pumani mwakalamba “