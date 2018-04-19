Verification exercise of former Malawi Young Pioneers in districts

Government has decided to make a final head count of all former Malawi Congress Party paramilitary wing, the Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP) before a final cheque is released.

Leader of the disbanded MYP operatives, Franco Chilemba confirmed the head count would start on April 30 in Chitipa.

“The government has even included some members of our committee to accompany them. We will visit each and every district. We are excited because of this decision it means everyone who served in the MYP will now be paid,” said Chilemba.

He said the government will not pay anyone who will not re-register during the pending head count.

Dozens of former MYPs continue holding a vigil at the War Memorial Tower in Area 18, Lilongwe where their former commander-in-chief Kamuzu Banda’s statue looks them down.

The MYP was forcibly disbanded by the Malawi Army in what it was called Operation Bwezani which nearly threw the country in war of the military and the para-military.

“We are now assured that the government would pay us this time around, the government has shown commitment to pay us, it is now serious,” said Chilemba.

Government officials at Capital Hill, the seat of government have confirmed the head count to make sure that money is given to the right beneficiaries.

Secretary to Treasury Ben Botolo, said government cannot be splashing money anyhow, hence, the verification exercise.

The disbanded ex-MYPs said they are owed compensation, gratuity, arrears, including compensation for personal property which was lost during Operation Bwezani in 1993.

Chilemba said the ex-MYP officers are demanding K1.6 billion from government to be paid to about 2 765 State employees who were forcibly retired.

“We are seeking K500 000 each as compensation,” he said.

