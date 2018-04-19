Chakwera, Kaliwo court face-off aborted: MCP warring factions opt for dialogue

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) warring factions, who have fought each other a bitter battle over power struggle, have t agreed to settle their differences outside the court when they appeared before the High Court in Lilongwe.

Party president Lazarus Chakwera, who was expected to face-off his ‘rebel’ secretary general Gustave Kaliwo, did not turn up when the court endorsed the decision to settle the two warring parties differences outside the court walls.

MCP lawyer Titus Mvalo, Sc confirmed to reporters outside the court that the differences would now be dealt with using contact and dialogue method, giving a ray of hope that the much awaited convention would be held soon.

“We will have to meet and discuss this matter,” said Mvalo.

Chakwera, who is also leader of opposition, obtained a court injunction restraining the Kaliwo faction from calling for a convention after he announced to hold the Indiana on July 7 to 9 2017.

Kaliwo camp obtained another court injunction last year restraining the Chakwera camp from holding the convention.

Lawyer for Kaliwo, Powell Khutabasa, wondered why and how the Chakwera camp were intending to withdraw the matter when just over a day ago they had filed additional documents in support of their case.

“My Lord, it is very surprising that instead of continuing where we stopped before adjournment last court session, our colleague are here telling us differet story all together, they are the ones who started this matter at court, they themselves sort court date for the matter to be heard, they were given, then it started we demanded that we cross examine Dr Chakwera following his sworn affidavit [and] the day he was to appear counsel told us he was away attending a funeral in the North, the court set another date and it was postponed to be today.

“ Few days ago they served with us new documents supporting their case and now today they say they are withdrawing the case without a formal application but just by a word of a mouth?” wondered Nkhutabasa.

Presiding Judge Charles Mkandawire agreed with the respondents and directed that a formal application for the discontinuance be filed within two days and that until then Chakwera be spared the cross examination as it appears the matter will be withdrawn eventually.

Nkhutabasa said the Kaliwo faction would respect the outcome of the discussions.

“We want this issue to reach its logical conclusion,” said Khutabasa.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Blantyre is on Friday expected to make its determination on the injunction obtained by Kaliwo, a ruling which may pave way for the convention to take place.

Kaliwo, the party vice president Richard Msowoya, former party publicist Jesssie Kabwila and others are also fighting the decision by the party to fire them.

