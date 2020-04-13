MEC’s SA lawyers following court via videoLink

April 13, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

The two South African lawyers  Dumisa Buhle Ntsebeza and Elizabeth Makhanani Baloyi-Mere hired to represent the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in the presidential election case appeal on Monday were following proceedings of the application to admit them through video technology of live link after reports they sneaked in the county on Sunday.

Hearing of an application for admission of the two South African lawyers to represent the Malawi Electoral Commission in the presidential election case appeal is underway in Lilongwe.

MEC sought services of the South African lawyers on grounds that some local lawyers who were approached  turned down the electoral body.

However, the lawyers could not make it court and opted for  a web-based video conferencing system to follow the proceedings.

Kuswa Kuswa
Guest
Kuswa Kuswa

The photo shows no social distance among Malawian wigs. Kulavulirana nkamwa. We’re they not given the video link?

2 hours ago
In Darkness Democracy Dies
Guest
In Darkness Democracy Dies

Time for the old age pensioner and unelected President Mutharika to go and go now. Wasting $800,000 for lawyers without any experience of Malawi’s laws? When during this Covid 19 crisis, the money wasted on these South African lawyers would be better spent on curbing the spread of Covis 19 by providing medicines and safety wear in our hospitals. Mutharika is too old and corrupt to understand this.

2 hours ago
Chinthuli
Guest
Chinthuli

Why opting for foreign lawyers yet we have our onwn lawyers Chancy Gondwe and Lusungu Gondwe who always sympathize with you. Kodi Jane ukuziwa kuti Peter wakatenga ma nomination form apa 2 July? If not careful Jane and Sam you will answer the question after second July 2020 no matter what.

2 hours ago
Na bi soo
Guest
Na bi soo

Koma ziliko ku Malawi, this is indeed scandalous just like Mr Sunduzwayo Madise said

2 hours ago
Mthetwa
Guest
Mthetwa

Koma wina Nyekhwe imutembenukiradi 😁😁😀😀😀

2 hours ago
