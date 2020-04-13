MEC’s SA lawyers following court via videoLink
The two South African lawyers Dumisa Buhle Ntsebeza and Elizabeth Makhanani Baloyi-Mere hired to represent the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in the presidential election case appeal on Monday were following proceedings of the application to admit them through video technology of live link after reports they sneaked in the county on Sunday.
The proceedings were underway in Lilongwe.
MEC sought services of the South African lawyers on grounds that some local lawyers who were approached turned down the electoral body.
However, the lawyers could not make it court and opted for a web-based video conferencing system to follow the proceedings.
The photo shows no social distance among Malawian wigs. Kulavulirana nkamwa. We’re they not given the video link?
Time for the old age pensioner and unelected President Mutharika to go and go now. Wasting $800,000 for lawyers without any experience of Malawi’s laws? When during this Covid 19 crisis, the money wasted on these South African lawyers would be better spent on curbing the spread of Covis 19 by providing medicines and safety wear in our hospitals. Mutharika is too old and corrupt to understand this.
Why opting for foreign lawyers yet we have our onwn lawyers Chancy Gondwe and Lusungu Gondwe who always sympathize with you. Kodi Jane ukuziwa kuti Peter wakatenga ma nomination form apa 2 July? If not careful Jane and Sam you will answer the question after second July 2020 no matter what.
Koma ziliko ku Malawi, this is indeed scandalous just like Mr Sunduzwayo Madise said
Koma wina Nyekhwe imutembenukiradi 😁😁😀😀😀