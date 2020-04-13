Prophet Hara says these are last days: End of world nears

Self-styled senior prophet Justice Hara an associate pastor of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church led by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has warned that signs of the end times are already unfolding.

Hara told Times Exclusive television interview with host Brian Banda that God spoke to him about the end of times.

“God spoke to me about end times gospel. We must preach about end time gospel message,” said Hara.

In the interview, Hara said God did not reveal to him about the coronavirus (Covid-19) which is claiming thousands of lives globally and has grind the world to a standstill.

“To me He [God] spoke to me about these are end times,” said Hara.

“He did not reveal to me about Covid-19. He spoke to other people (singling out TB Joshua),” said the senior prophet.

“I don’t expect God to reveal to me everything about this world,” he said.

“We are in very, very last days. These are the very last says,” stressed Hara.

Pressed by Banda why he missed to prophecy on Covid-19, Hara said “it’s not all things that God reveals to the man of God.”

Quizzed that the Bible says in the last days there will be false prophets and if he was one of them, Hara said he is a genuine preacher.

“I can never be one of the false prophets. I can never be, and that will never be,” said Hara, who said he became a senior prophet when God called him.

“For your information, where a fake prophet shall appear, a true prophet is in existence. You cannot have a fake dollar without having an original one. When you have a fake dollar moving around just know an original dollar exists.

“I am a true prophet. The bible says we shall know them by their own fruits,” said Hara.

Hara said he disbanded his Ambassador for Christ ministries which he was leading and joined ECG, saying he and Bushiri are following Christ, calling it an alliance of God messengers to win many souls to Christ.

