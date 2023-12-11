Milele Agro-processing donates food items to Children for Nations Orphanage

Milele Agro-processing Ltd, through the Lilongwe Rotary Club, has donated assorted food items as an early Christmas to Children of Nations Orphanage in Lilongwe.

Speaking on behalf of the company’s Managing Director, Gloria Phekani, the Human Resources and Administration Manager, Martha Namate, said the company felt obliged to share food with orphans in the communities.

“This is part of our corporate social responsibility as well as an early Christmas to the children in the orphanage,” she said.

As the people will be celebrating Christmas in one way or the other, she said, the company has brought the food gifts to the children to enjoy the season.

Namate assured that the company will continue reaching out to the vulnerable communities with food and non food items in the country.

The food items includes maize flour, beans, rice, baking flour, salt, and cooking oil.

Receiving the donation, President for Lilongwe Rotary Club, Rachel Silungwe commended the company for the good gesture it has shown to reach out to the orphans.

“We need more companies to emulate the example shown by Milele to feed the vulnerable population in our society,” she said.

Silungwe therefore urged companies and individuals to join and assist the vulnerable children in the society.

