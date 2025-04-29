Minister Chomanika Backs Re-gain Program to Curb Climate Impact and Post-Harvest Losses

Malawi’s Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Owen Chomanika, has expressed confidence that the newly launched Re-gain Program will be a game-changer in tackling the dual threats of climate change and post-harvest food losses.

Speaking at the program’s inception meeting in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Chomanika said the initiative—launched under the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)—holds the potential to boost food production and strengthen national food security.

“We’ve seen too many projects fail due to poor follow-through,” Chomanika cautioned. “This time, we’re committed to close oversight and effective implementation.”

AGRA Malawi Country Director Dr. Ruth Nyirenda said the Re-gain Program will harness technological innovation to reduce food loss, a problem worsened by climate change’s growing impact on crop yields.

From the Ministry of Agriculture, Elida Kazira, Director of Local Development, pointed out that despite low productivity, Malawi continues to lose up to 30% of food after harvest—a critical gap the program aims to close by addressing capacity and infrastructure challenges.

Backed by US$10.8 million from the Green Climate Fund, the Re-gain Program will run for five years in four Agricultural Development Divisions (ADDs): Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Balaka, and Kasungu. Malawi is one of seven countries globally implementing the initiative.

“This isn’t just about storage—it’s about securing Malawi’s future in the face of climate threats,” Chomanika stressed.

