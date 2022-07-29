Minister of Homeland Security Sendeza says DPP staged Namiwa abduction on Wednesday

Minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza says opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) staged the abduction of Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (Cdedi) executive director Sylvester Namiwa and another person, only identified as Chinthenda.

This comes as there are reports that Namiwa has been spotted at Nathenje in Lilongwe just a day after he was reportedly abducted.

But speaking in Parliament, Sendeza said preliminary investigations show that the DPP staged the abduction.

She also defended the presence of people carrying weapons in Lilongwe on Thursday, saying they were only trying to protect their businesses.

Sendeza went on to accuse DPP of bringing people from Thyolo to do demonstrations in Lilongwe.

Sendeza was responding to questions from DPP member of Parliament (MP) George Chaponda regarding the alleged abduction of Namiwa and the presence of people in some streets of Lilongwe who were seen carrying panga knives.

Chaponda also alleged to have evidence indicating that Namiwa has been receiving threats.

Rumphi East MP Kamlepo Kalua said if indeed there were people carrying pangas in the streets he will lead what he called, “very dangerous demonstrations”, to protect the country. He said he is ready to die and the government should expect the worst demonstrations ever.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!