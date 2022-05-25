Ministers call for Malawian musician’s death probe

Minister of Youth and Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda has called for Malawi Police Service to investigate the death of popular hip hop musician Martin Nkhata.

Nkhata, who was better known by his stage name Martse died on Tuesday morning at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after succumbing to burnt wounds he suffered on Thursday following the house he slept in was burnt.

Chimwendo Banda, who represented Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera during the funeral held at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Wednesday, said the circumstances that led to his tragic death, raises eyebrows.

“Martse was your son, but also a citizen of Malawi because of his popularity as a musician. From the eulogy from a representative of the family, we have been left confused to come with the gist of what caused his death. It will be very difficult to write a report to the President on his death.

“As such, we would like to appeal to the Police to investigate what caused his death. We should also come up with a Commission of Inquiry to look into this,” he said.

Chimwendo Banda said Martse had embarked on a project to mobilise desks in schools dubbed Bring a Desk to School.

His comment also followed Minister of Tourism and Culture Michael Usi, who spoke earlier, saying the cause of his death needs to be investigated.

Usi commended the musician 28-year-old musician who was humble despite being famous.

The body of Martse was laid to rest on Wednesday at Area 18 Cemetery in Lilongwe with a mammoth of crowd, who included Mary Chilima wife to Vice-president Saulos Chilima, Ministers Patricia Kaliati, Gospel Kazado.

