Mutharika feasting with university students draws mixed views

Commentators have expressed mixed reactions towards President Peter Mutharika’s hosting of university students at Sanjika Palace over the weekend where he feasted with them and splashed out K24 million cash handouts as they endorsed him to be Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torchbearer in next year’s Tripartite elections.

At least 1200 students enjoyed the windfall, sharing K20 000 each.

The students came from 12 Universities namely; Chancellor College, Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Polytechnic, the College of Medicine, Blantyre International University (BIU), Kamuzu College of Nursing and others.o

Economist Henry Kachaje said he could not make sense of the “nonsense” of President Mutharika to feast with university students who partook alcohol.

“A university professor from the famed Yale University decides to host Malawian university students from various institutions and gets them drunk at the State House? Did he check the ages of the students before giving them his cheap beer?

“Most students get selected at ages 15/16 these days . There is a high probability half of them were below the age of 18. And you still think this is okay?’’ Kachaje, who is immediate past president of the Economics Association of Malawi (Ecama), posted on Facebook.

However, one university student who attended the Sanjika meeting said they did not see anything wrong with the networking event with their President and party gurus.

“Even in United Kingdom the Conservative Future movement of university students gets invitations to 10 Downing Street for a reception with the Prime Minister, and they get lots of free wine while networking,” he said.

Chimwemwe Chipungu, the DPP university coordinator said all the money given to the students came from the DPP.

“We never used a single penny from the state coffers. All the money came from the party,” said Chipungu.

Chipungu said the President would be meeting the party youth cadets Wednesdsy in Blantyre.

Its been suggested that the President’s gesture to host university students and then youth is an offensive to counter a national elections campaign, code-named Youth Decide 2019.

This follows what former first lady Callista Mutharika said recently that Mutharika, 79, would be too old to carry on as he would be 84 at the time of leaving office in 2024 if re-elected next year.

The former first lady argued that it is normal that thinking capacity levels deteriorate as one gets older, and, therefore, favours Vice President Saulos Chilima, 45, to represent DPP in 2019.

But Finance and Economic Planning Minister Goodall Gondwe said running the President’s office and government affairs is serious business that requires the old who have experience and not “babies” who are novices on State matters.

Mustaffa Hussein, a political scientist from Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, said President Mutharika is trying to win sympathy from the youth while University of Livingstonia (Unilia) political scientist George Phiri said the youth are just being used by politicians.

Mutharika has personally declared that he will seek a second and final mandate in next year’s elections, saying DPP would lose power if it fielded a different candidate.

Commentators say DPP tug-of-war on who to lead the party in the 2019 Tripartite Elections can only be fairly sorted out by free and fair elections at a democratically arranged convention.

