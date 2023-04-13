Mkango rescues and supports Cyclone Freddy victims in Phalombe

Communities near to the Songwe Hill rare earths project in Phalombe district are being assisted and at the same time inspired to take care of the environment to avoid a recurrence of future climate change disasters.

Last week Country Director Mr Burton Kachinjika and his team from Mkango Resources presented the destitute of 16 villages in Mauze ward with 35 million Malawian Kwacha worth of relief items.

The assistance amounted to 715 twelve kg sacks of Soya pieces, 663 twenty-five kg sacks of Maize flour and 715 rolls of plastic sheeting.

Landslides and storm damage in the wake of relentless stormy rains three weeks ago rendered people in the area destitute after washing away their homes as well as property including livestock.

Mkango Resources Country Director Burton Kachinjika said “ Mkango has excellent relationships with the communities we work in and its leadership. We have supported the local communities for the last 13 years , with educational , farming, employment and infrastructure corporate social responsibility projects amounting to 137 million Malawian Kwacha. We believe a friend in need is a friend indeed.”

“The recent storm Freddy damage shows very clearly the importance of not cutting down trees for firewood and charcoal on the hills and mountainsides and within river catchment areas of Malawi. Deforestation is a major issue in Phalombe district and for the whole country. Without forests and woodlands binding the soils together soil erosion can become a major issue during strong rainy season storms”

“Our plea is that we work together, we warned the communities in the past along with the Chiefs and Phalombe District Commissioner that trees should not be cut down on the hillsides and mountain sides. But No one listened, we must all plant more trees to help prevent future disasters,” said Kachinjika.

Member of Parliament for the area, Dennis Namachekecha, said the support from Mkango is very welcome and it will assist the beneficiaries to start re-building their lives.

“More support is urgently needed from NGO’s and other stakeholders who specialize in helping communities to start re-building their lives and move out of the emergency camps which are located at many of the local school facilities, this is needed to allow school classes and lessons to resume,” said Namachekecha.

He further thanked Mkango for their quick response and urged other well-wishers and NGO’s to assist the people of Phalombe East also.

Earlier this year, Mkango also assisted the communities with 30 bee hives as an income generating activity and also a way of addressing deforestation issues.

Mkango Resources Limited completed its definitive feasibility studies in July 2022 and received a signed off ESHIA from the Malawi Government in January 2023. Mkango is looking forward to receiving a signed off Mining Development Agreement and Mining license from the Malawian government in the coming weeks, so that further development can begin to help further uplift the economy of the communities in Phalombe and within the nation of Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!